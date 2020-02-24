WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A lost stuffed animal received a full tour of South Shore Hospital before being reunited with its owner.

The much-loved stuffed hippo was turned into the hospital’s lost and found on Thursday.

While there, the plush toy got to visit an ambulance, the maternity department and the pediatric rehabilitation department.

It came to a rest at the south entrance concierge desk before being claimed by its owner.

