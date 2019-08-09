Lottery looking for winners of 4 unclaimed $100K Mass Cash prizes

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Lottery is looking for the owners of four unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes that were won in drawings in August of last year and are nearing expiration.

A ticket bought at the Country Cupboard Convenience Store on Main Street in Bolton for the Aug. 18 drawing must be claimed by Friday, Aug. 16. The winning numbers were 5-11-15-20-35.

Three tickets bought at Fulcinitis Market on Hammond Street in Waltham for the Aug. 31 drawing must be claimed by Friday, Aug. 30. The winnings numbers were 1-3-12-18-31.

Anyone with information should contact the lottery.

