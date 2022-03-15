BOSTON (WHDH) - Select families will have the opportunity to search for Easter eggs on the USS Constitution in Charlestown.

The world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat has opened a lottery to the public for the Easter egg hunt on April 16 from 8 to 10 a.m.

“Eggs are going to be everywhere on the ship,” Uss Constitution Commander Billie Farrell said. “Kids are going to go out, find them, and turn them in for prizes at the end.”

Along with plastic eggs that can be turned in for prizes, there will also be five hidden eggs made from USS Constitution wood that children can find and keep as souvenirs.

“It’s just a great experience to give people a reason to come and see the ship and bring the children,” Farrell said. “I hope they walk away and they want to come back. I hope that it’s enough for them to come here, see the ship, and just think it’s really cool and to come back and ask questions and take in the history we have to offer.”

The hunt is intended for children ages 12 years and younger.

Families can enter the lottery by March 28 through this link. Winners will be notified on April 1.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)