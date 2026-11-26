BOSTON (WHDH) - ICE made an arrest in East Boston, taking a lottery winner into custody.

Ariel Velasquez posed for a picture after winning $1 million on a scratch ticket – which led agents to him. He now faces deportation.

Velasquez won the prize after buying a $10 ticket at the Sumner Market in East Boston.

But his luck quickly changed.

ICE said Velasquez, originally from El Salvador, was ordered to be removed from the country by an immigration judge in 2014.

He was arrested less than a week after Mass Lottery announced his win.

ICE’s Boston office addressing the arrest with sarcasm, posting on X:

“Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners!”

While you must be 21, the Mass Lottery does not require you to live in the U.S. to play.

The agency reported Velasquez had chosen to take a one-time payment of $650,000.

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