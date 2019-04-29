BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — More than a dozen prominent parents are set to plead not guilty Monday to fraud and money laundering charges in connection to the college admissions scandal.

Actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and 14 other parents were indicted on the charges on April 9.

Loughlin, who starred in the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli are among 33 wealthy parents accused of participating in a scheme that involved rigging college entrance exams and bribing coaches at top universities.

The indictment came one day after “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman, 12 other parents and a coach agreed to plead guilty.

