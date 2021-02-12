(WHDH) — A hooded sweatshirt recently released by Louis Vuitton is sure to turn heads.

Crocheted and cotton-silk puppets are attached to the exclusively-made-to-order hoodie.

The puppet details are from this season’s LV Friends theme.

The unusual look is going for $7,450.

It is currently out of stock but people can sign up to be notified when the product becomes available.

