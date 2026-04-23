BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The governor of Louisiana said there’s an “active shooter scene” Thursday at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

“I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area,” Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media.

Images posted online showed a major police presence at the mall. Landry said he and his wife are grateful for the quick response.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said the shooting occurred in the mall’s food court. No other details were disclosed.

Mall spokesperson Lindsay Kahn confirmed a shooting happened but referred other questions to police.

It’s the second instance of gun violence in the state this week. A father fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in an attack on his family Sunday morning that stretched across two houses in a Shreveport neighborhood, police said. Two women, including the gunman’s wife who was the mother of their children, were critically wounded.

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