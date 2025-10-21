BOSTON (WHDH) - A Louisville man was arrested after he became verbally abusive on a flight leaving Logan Airport Monday night.

According to Massachusetts state police, the 37-year-old man was on a JetBlue flight leaving for Las Vegas and was taken into custody after he became non-compliant and verbally abusive.

The man was summoned to appear for interference with a flight crew.

