BOSTON (WHDH) - A Louisville man was arrested after he became verbally abusive on a flight leaving Logan Airport Monday night.

According to Massachusetts state police, the 37-year-old man was on a JetBlue flight leaving for Las Vegas and was taken into custody after he became non-compliant and verbally abusive.

The man was summoned to appear for interference with a flight crew.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox