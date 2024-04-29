The Louvre Museum plans to move the Mona Lisa painting from its current spot to its own underground space, according to a French newspaper.

The room that houses the Mona Lisa was last renovated five years ago, but people who visit the Louvre have said that trying to see the famous painting means waiting in long lines in stuffy conditions.

Tens of thousands of people visit the museum each day, meaning that visitors usually only get a few seconds to view the portrait.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)