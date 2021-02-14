‘Love and support’: Community holds vigil to remember 3 family members who died in Worcester fire

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of community members came to the scene of a fatal fire in Worcester Sunday to mourn three members of the same family who were killed in the blaze.

Fire officials have not released the names of the victims in Friday’s fire at a Jaques Avenue triple-decker. But Woodrow Adams Jr. said his father, Woodrow Adams Sr. died after he jumped out of a window to flee the flames, and his grandmother Edna Mae Williams and uncle Gerald “Jerry” Prince died in the blaze.

The family had been in the home for decades and residents said they were considered role models in the neighborhood. At a vigil, Adams Jr. told the crowd to celebrate the lives of his father, uncle and grandmother, and said he was touched by the neighborhood’s support.

I want to stand out all night and hug each and every person here because they’re showing their love and support,” Adams Jr. said.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

