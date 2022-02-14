MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Love is growing in an open field for one Mattapoisett couple.

With the help of his grandson, Bruce Rocha created a heart and dedicated it to his wife Bette Jean.

“We’re tired of raising animals and tired of growing crops so I just mowed it. And I noticed I was making a pattern and I said to myself, ‘We have to do something about this. If we are going to put a pattern let’s make it interesting,” Rocha said.

Rocha and his wife have been married for 62 years. They met at the age of 13 and got married two weeks after graduating high school.

“When we went looking for cute girls we always went to Whitman,” said Rocha “That’s where I am from,” said Bette Jean.

He says the project took three years to complete.

The heart is 300 feet long and 200 feet wide and is outlined with about 100 Christmas trees.

“At first they were choppy so we rounded off the edges it was pretty good,” he said.

The couple says they never expected it to get this much attention.

“It’s kinda been a family effort and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Rocha.

