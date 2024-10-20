BOSTON (WHDH) - A night of fun and fashion for a good cause.

The Boston-based Love Life Now Foundation is set to host the 7th annual empowerment fashion show.

The show features models from all walks of life who have been impacted by or are survivors of domestic violence.

“When you come to the show you see a wide range of survivors who are modeling. They go from white, Black, young, old, many different demographics that you wouldn’t suspect his issue effects,” said Lovern Gordon, who founded the foundation.

Her mission, she said, is to let people know how they can seek help through community events.

“We do so by hosting events in the community throughout the year, many different awareness events that are non-confrontational, that just get people involved about how they can be a part of the solution,” she said.

The fashion show is hosted during domestic violence awareness month. Gordon says this is the perfect time to help survivors of abuse thrive.

“We really want people to understand that beyond surviving, beyond getting past being in a domestic violence situation, you are not just surviving, there are ways to get to the path of “surthriving” so not just surviving by thriving at the same time.”

Learn more about the foundation: https://www.lovelifenow.org/fashionshow

