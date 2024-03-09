(WHDH) — After being in storage for 50 years, hundreds of World War II-era love letters are once again seeing the light of day.

Harry Lund, a banker and soldier from Yarmouth, Maine, and his future wife, Zilphia “Zizzie” Lund, were pen pals in the 1940s and then the donated their love letters to the University of Maine. The letter shows their love growing despite them being separated by 1,500 miles.

The letters were opened by the school on the date of their 80th wedding anniversary, which was their request.

