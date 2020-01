PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared a photo of a special moment on their Twitter page.

Dan and Julia, who worked on the Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth together, recently engaged to be wed.

The photo, captioned “Love was in the air,” showed Dan down on one knee.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)