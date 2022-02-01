FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tom Brady thanked Patriots fans in a tweet for their support during his 20 years in New England after announcing his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning.
In a lengthy and emotional statement shared on Instagram, Brady said farewell to the game of football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.
In that eight-page retirement post, Brady did not mention the New England organization or his longtime head coach Bill Belichick.
He instead took to Twitter hours later and retweeted a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft with a caption that read, “Thank you Patriots Nation. I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”
