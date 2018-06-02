WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends of Joey Brancato celebrated his life Saturday on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

A ceremony was held near Brancato’s favorite fishing spot on Deer Island in Winthrop. Bracelets were sold in his honor to go towards a bench for the Marine recruit.

Brancato went missing last November, prompting a months-long search. In March, a driver discovered his body along Interstate 95 south in Canton.

His aunt, Andrea Brancato, said the memorial will help the family heal while they search for answers surround his death.

“If it wasn’t for everybody praying for Joey, I really believe that we never would have found him,” Andrea Brancato said. “He was just an amazing kid and it’s unfortunate that he’s not there to share his birthday with us.”

Before he disappeared, Brancato was living in Roslindale with Marine recruiter Frank Lipka. He is considered a person of interest in Brancato’s death, prosecutors said.

Lipka faces charges in an unrelated case.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)