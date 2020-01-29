Loved ones make desperate plea to solve Malden cold case

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - MALDEN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and law enforcement authorities are requesting assistance from the public on the seventh anniversary of the fatal shooting that took the life of a store owner in Malden on January 29, 2013.

On this tragic anniversary, his loved ones are making a desperate plea in his memory for help.

Shawn Clark, 39, was shot seven years ago while working at Patriot Skateboards at 804 Main Street in Malden. At this time, no one has been charged in connection with the crime.

“My office continues investigating what happened that afternoon and we hope to identify the perpetrators of this crime. I want to call on anyone that may have witnessed or heard anything that day. The slightest tip can often prove to be the most helpful,” said District Attorney Ryan.

Investigators believe the murder of Shawn Clark can be solved.

They say that oftentimes a citizen provides a small detail that may not appear to have significance to the person but which opens doors for detectives and sends them along a path that has led to an arrest.

Clark’s mother Anita said, “There are people out there who do know the perpetrators of this crime.”

Once again, Ryan’s office is releasing video surveillance from the store from the day the murder occurred in an effort to identify two suspects. The video can be viewed here. Officials are asking the public to pay particular attention to the facial and bodily appearances of the suspects and the clothing that they are wearing.

Based on the video surveillance inside the store and witness interviews, it is believed that two males entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. on January 29, 2013 and a confrontation ensued with Shawn Clark, the proprietor. Clark was shot multiple times by one of the two males. Both males then fled the scene.

According to his mother, “Shawn apparently whacked the gun there was a scuffle. It came out to the street right here where they shot him several times right where we’re standing.”

The Massachusetts State Police and Malden Police Department continue to investigate this shooting and urge members of the public with information to call either the Massachusetts State Police at (781) 897-6600 or Malden Police at (781) 397-7171.

“Every day I look at his picture and thing, why would somebody take a great guy like Shawn, Clark’s Aunt Kim Clark said. “Who was incredible.”

Anita Clark visits her son’s grave once a week and hopes that the next time she visits she will be able to tell her son that his killer has been found and brought to justice.

“There never will be closure, Shawn will never be brought back but the person held responsible for the crime, they should step up out of their own guilt and just come forward.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)