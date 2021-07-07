MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a 30-year-old Everett woman who was shot and killed during a robbery at a home in Malden Tuesday.

Brian Butler was arrested without incident at a home in Ashland and was ordered to be held without bail on charges of murder, armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm after investigators say he shot 30-year-old Erin Fitzgibbon, of Everett, in the head inside a home on Fairmont Avenue.

During his arraignment, prosecutors said Butler smashed the back glass of the home and shot at the homeowners but missed before going upstairs to where Fitzgibbon was sleeping.

The homeowner told investigators she thought it may have been a joke because Butler is known to the family.

The homeowner, her husband and adult son all made it onto the front porch safely, believing Fitzgibbons was behind them. They did not realize she was not there until another gunshot went off inside the house.

Prosecutors say Butler stole a safe containing heroin and prescription pills before jumping into a getaway car driven by Cody DiGaetano, 24, of Chelsea, and taking off.

“Senseless, she had nothing to do with it, she was just visiting a friend’s of hers,” said Fitzgibbon’s family member Mike Allen. “Someone on drugs, it’s happening every day.”

They said they are thankful for Butler’s arrest and hopeful justice will be served.

She was a very nice person. Very caring person. Family oriented, loved her nieces and nephews very much, spent time with them on a daily basis,” Allen said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)