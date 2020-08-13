WILSON, N.C. (WHDH) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old boy who police say was fatally shot by his neighbor while playing outside in Wilson, North Carolina on Sunday evening.

A funeral was held Thursday for Cannon Hinnant, who was shot on Archers Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

First responders had performed life-saving measures on Cannon but he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Wilson Medical Center.

Darius Sessoms, 25, was identified as the suspect and arrested Monday at a home in Goldsboro, N.C., according to Wilson police. He lives next door to Cannon’s father.

Sessoms faces a first-degree murder charge.

One witness told WRAL that she saw Sessoms run up to Cannon, put the gun near his head and fire it before running back to his own house.

Cannon’s mother said his two sisters, ages 8 and 7, watched their brother get shot.

An investigation into the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

