MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of twin brothers who died in a crash in Mattapoisett on Christmas Eve.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 195 westbound around 11:10 a.m. Friday found a 2012 Honda Accord had left the roadway, crashed into the median near mile marker 32, and struck trees, according to state police.

The car’s occupants, 33-year-old twin brothers Alberto and Ruddy Morales, were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office told WPRI.

Rudy’s girlfriend Julia Andreozzi told the local news station that the brothers from Pawtucket, Rhode Island had gone into work on Cape Cod for a half-day and were returning home when they crashed.

“There was no Christmas for us,” she said. “It’s just been hard to process everything.”

Dozens of family members and friends showed up at Jenks Park in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on Sunday night in remembrance of the brothers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

