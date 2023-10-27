Family members and friends of the 18 people who were fatally shot during two mass killings in Maine are mourning their loss while some share stories of their heroic acts in their final moments.

Investigators said 40-year-old Robert Card allegedly first targeted a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine before targeting a restaurant in town around 7 p.m. Officials said seven people were killed at the bowling alley, Just-In-Time Recreation. Eight people died at the restaurant, Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three other people died after being taken to area hospitals. Card remained at large on Friday.

Joseph Walker was the manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille, and his father says he tried trying to stop the gunman after grabbing a knife from behind the bar.

“He picked up a butchers knife and went after the gunman to try and stop him from other people,” Leroy Walker Sr. said. “And that’s when he shot my son to death. Trying to save some more lives and he ended up losing his life.”

Bryan MacFarlane, 49, spent many of his Wednesdays at Schemengees, and was participating in a cornhole tournament for the deaf community when he was shot and killed.

Bobbi Nichols, a witness to the shooting, said her sister, Tricia Asselin worked part-time at the bowling alley. Nichols said she was bowling with Asselin and described nearly being trampled trying to run away. Her sister did not make it out.

“We heard a big bang,” she recalled. “I wasn’t sure what it was until I heard another shot and then I knew, I couldn’t see her, and everybody was running.”

Peyton Brewer-Ross is another one of the 18 confirmed victims. He worked at Bath Iron Works, which posted on Facebook Thursday calling him “a valuable part of our team.”

“All of us at Bath Iron Works are heartbroken to share that we have lost a member of our BIW family,” the company said.

As community members mourn those lost, some survivors are being hailed as heroes. Among them, Tom Giberti also works at the bowling alley. His nephew on Facebook said Giberti was shot several times trying to shield six children who were bowling.

One of the children in the bowling alley was a 10-year-old girl. She shared her story with ABC’s Good Morning America.

“It’s just shocking,” said Zoey Levesque. “It’s something that you would think would never happen…I never thought I would grow up and get a bullet in my leg.”

Levesque said she was worried if she would make it out of the bowling alley.

“Why?” she asked. “Why do people do this?”

Just-In-Time Recreation issued a statement after Wednesday’s shooting saying, “None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is.”

“We are devastated for our community and our staff,” the statement continued. “We lost some amazing and wholehearted people from our bowling community last night. There are no words to fix this or make it better.”

“My heart is crushed,” the owner of Schemengees said in a statement. “I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turned upside down for no good reason.”

“We lost great people in this community,” the owner continued. “How can we make any sense of this? Sending out prayers to everyone.”

