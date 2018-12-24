Loved ones mourning victim of fatal shooting in Dartmouth hotel parking lot

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Heartbroken family and friends gathered by a makeshift memorial Sunday night after authorities say a man was found shot to death in a car in a Dartmouth hotel parking lot the night before.

Officers responding to a report of a man bleeding heavily in a car in the rear parking lot of the Regency Hotel on Corner Road around 10:30 p.m. found 37-year-old Joseph Tavares unresponsive in the driver’s seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Tavares was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

The night manager at the hotel told police he was alerted to the situation after a guest said they heard loud thuds and the sound of glass breaking in the parking lot.

The shooting is being investigated by Dartmouth police and state troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Candles were placed at the scene where authorities say Tavares was killed.

“Especially with the holidays here and just that happening, I feel bad for the family,” Dartmouth resident Marie Pike said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)