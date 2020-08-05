Loved ones of convenience store clerk shot in armed robbery given devastating news after arriving in US

BOSTON (WHDH) - After weeks of trying to get to the United States from Bangladesh, the family of a convenience store clerk shot during an armed robbery in Roxbury last month were finally able to see him Tuesday night.

Tanjim Siam, 25, was shot when confronted by an armed robber while working behind the counter at M&R convenience on Shawmut Avenue on July 14.

The owner of the convenience store, Abdul Matin, said Siam did everything the robber asked — handed over cigarettes and cash — but the thief still took him to the back of the store, demanded he lay down and shot him.

He was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he has been fighting for his life for the last three weeks. Now, doctors tell his family that they will have to make a tough decision.

Devastating update: After 3wks of filing paperwork, awaiting visas & Covid tests, the family of Tanjim Siam (Roxbury clerk shot) arrived in the U.S. Docs. told them their son, who is on life support does not have a chance. Store owners updated us outside BMC this evening @7News pic.twitter.com/AqInMxkivX — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) August 5, 2020

Siam’s mother said she just wants a few more days with her son.

“When before she came, she thought he had a chance, but as soon as she saw yesterday, the whole time she has been crying and crying and crying,” one of Siam’s friends said. “They’re going through a tough time right now.”

Siam moved to Boston just four months ago. He moved to the U.S. in the hopes of getting an education.

“He told me one day I have a plan… when I’ve got everything, then I am starting to go to school but now I need to help my family,” another friend said.

Boston police said there are no updates to share regarding this case.

Donations can be made to assist Siam’s family here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)