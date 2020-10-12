BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of fallen Brockton soldier Elder Fernandes plan to march Monday afternoon as they continue to demand answers about his death.

The group is set to march from Brockton High School to Brockton City Hall at 2 p.m. amid a congressional investigation into the suicides, homicides, and disappearances at Fort Hood in Texas.

Fernandes was found dead on Aug. 25, more than 20 miles from the Army base where he was stationed.

He had previously been reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after last being seen on Aug. 17.

The Army said Fernandes had made a complaint about sexual harassment before he disappeared but did not release any other details about his death.

Fernandes is one of nearly 30 soldiers connected to Fort Hood who have died this year.

At least nine of them are considered to have happened under unusual or suspicious circumstances.

