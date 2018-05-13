Loved ones of gun violence victims walk in annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Loved ones of gun violence victims participated in an annual walk Sunday to spread a message of peace.

Those participating in the 22nd annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace walked from Dorchester to City Hall, calling for an end to gun violence. Joining loved ones of gun violence victims were police officers and members of the community, demanding dignity and compassion for those impacted by murder.

“My mom, my kids, my sister — we all get to come together and reflect on something that’s really negative and turn it into something positive,” said Laya Barnes, whose younger brother Rashad was murdered in 2012.

Organizres said the walk is a way to honor loved ones who have been murdered and to try and create more peaceful communities.

“This is what unity looks like and for me, this is what One Boston is all about,” said Clementina Chery, who lost her oldest son to gun violence. “In the midst of our pain, we are out here finding our purpose, we are out here saying Boston is the city of peace.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)