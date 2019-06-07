Loved ones of man killed in violent multi-car crash create memorial along road in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones of a man killed in a violent multi-car crash in Auburn Thursday afternoon created a memorial along the road in his memory.

Emergency crews responding to a reported three-vehicle crash in the area of 475 Washington St. about 1:45 p.m. determined that a driver in a Ford Explorer had crossed the double-yellow line and struck an oncoming Toyota Tacoma and Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the Ford then allegedly exited his vehicle and surveillance video captured him running from the scene prior to being apprehended.

A passenger in the Jeep, who family members identified as Mike Robidoux, was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics also transported the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Ford to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The driver of the Ford, whose name has not been released, had outstanding warrants and was taken into custody at UMass-Memorial Medical Center, the DA’s office said.

While he prepares to face a judge, family and friends are remembering Robidoux as a father, grandfather and hard worker who owned Central Mass Towing.

“There’s no words that can explain the loss of my brother Mike,” his brother, Tim, said.

Robidoux’s former employee, Steve Putis, added that “We’re just all at a loss for words and he’ll be missed.”

Billy Mish, who had been driving nearby when the crash happened, later learned it was his close friend who was killed.

“To the left I see a Ford Explorer coming sideways out of a side road and I’m like, ‘What’s this guy doing?’ And he nearly wiped me out,” he recalled. “I just kind of pulled over and jumped out to see if I could help. I was just standing there taking it in. I never realized it was Mike until I got back here.”

Flowers, candles and a safety vest have been left on a guardrail near the scene of the crash in memory of Robidoux.

