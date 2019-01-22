Loved ones, police searching for missing woman last seen leaving Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones are desperate to find a 23-year-old woman who went missing after leaving a bar near Faneuil Hall on Saturday night.

Francesa Ambrose says she was out with her sister Olivia at Hennessy’s Bar when Olivia left the Union Street establishment.

“We have no idea where she ended up once she left Hennessy’s,” Francesa Ambrose said.

Olivia Ambrose, who is from Wenham and lives in Jamaica Plain, left the bar just after 11 p.m.

Two days later, a missing persons report was filed with Boston police.

Friends of Olivia Ambrose are using social media to try and track her down.

Her mother, Heather, says it is unlike her daughter to not text or call.

“She’s always in touch, she said. “We talk all the time. We’re a tightknit family.”

The family is hoping someone who can help will come forward.

“There were a lot of people here,” Heather Ambrose said. “If anybody saw anything or even a little tidbit that they think is not important, it could be, we just don’t know.”

Olivia Ambrose stands five feet, two inches tall with blue eyes and curly brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red corduroy dress under a long white and gray coat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police at (617) 343-4248.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)