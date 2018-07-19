Loved ones prepare to say final farewells to fallen Weymouth police sergeant

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are preparing to say a final farewell to fallen Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna as the community continues to pay touching tributes towards him and his family.

Chesna’s widow Cindy fought back tears Wednesday during an emotional ceremony held outside the Weymouth Police Headquarters.

Her brother-in-law, Weymouth police Capt. Joe Comperchio, spoke through heartache as he mourned the loss of Chesna.

“Mike was a great man. He was humble,” he said. “He was kind and he loved his family.”

Comperchio added that this violence against police needs to come to an end.

“When they go out in the road not knowing if they’re going to come home to their families,” he emotionally said. “These are the heroes. It’s time to stop the senseless acts against cops.”

People throughout the country have stepped up to help Chesna’s family, including the Tunnel to Towers Foundation out of New York.

“We are going to make sure that they have a mortgage-free home so they never have to worry about it again,” a spokesperson announced during the Wednesday ceremony.

Patriots owner Bill Belichick also offered his condolences to the family after learning that Chesna was a huge Boston sports fan.

“It is heartbreaking for this to be the circumstance to express my gratitude for Sgt. Chesna’s support,” Belichick said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the brave men and women who protect our safety.”

Local police departments will continue to show their support when they line the streets for a procession before Chesna’s wake Thursday. Visiting hours will take place at St. Mary’s Church, located at 392 Hanover St. in Hanover, from 4 to 8 p.m.

A funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the same church followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

DONATION INFORMATION: Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe, found here: https://www.gofundme.com/OfficerChesna

