Loved ones prepare to say goodbye to fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will gather to say their goodbyes to fallen Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy during his wake on Friday.

The 36-year-old from Shrewsbury died in the line of duty after becoming trapped on the second floor of a Lowell Street home as he fought a five-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

His wake will be at St. John’s Catholic Church on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., with funeral services set for Saturday at 10 a.m., also at St. John’s.

Roy will be buried at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.

Community members have gathered outside the firehouse throughout the week to pay respects to Roy with a memorial.

Sam Thacs brought his young son to the department to honor the ultimate sacrifice that Roy made.

“We feel bad,” he said. “It’s a very sad for the day for Worcester, so we came by to salute them. I showed him how to respect.”

His young son, who showed up dressed as a firefighter, was just one of many to take a trip down to the station.

“It’s just sad. Everybody is hurting today,” one resident said. “Broken hearts, heavy hearts, especially the firemen. All we can do is pray for everybody.”

Roy’s fellow fighters say he’ll be remembered for his love of the job and the desire for helping others.

“He was a wonderful person, passionate, he loved the job,” Deputy Chief Martin Dyer said. “He was a great firefighter and we will remember his sacrifice.”

Roy is survived by his mother, brother and 9-year-old daughter, Ava.

