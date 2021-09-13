LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are preparing to say a final farewell to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, who was killed in Afghanistan last month.

Rosario Pichardo, 25, was one of 13 United States service members killed by a suicide bomber during the evacuation in Kabul on Aug. 26.

Her body was flown to Logan International Airport on Saturday before being escorted to Lawrence in a public procession.

Hundreds of people lined the streets along the route to pay their respects to Rosario Pichardo.

The New England Patriots also honored her before their first game of the season on Sunday by putting a tribute to her on their big screen.

Rosario Pichardo’s family is holding a private funeral Mass on Monday.

Public visitation will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Eulogies will be offered following public visitation.

Rosario Pichardo will then be buried in Bellevue Cemetry in Lawrence.

The family has set up a GoFundMe in her memory.

