Loved ones preparing to say goodbye to victims of deadly crash in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Heartbroken friends and family members of William Hickey and Joseph Birolini are preparing to say their final farewells to the two lifelong friends who perished in a crash in Pembroke earlier this month.

Their former teammates and area hockey players are expected to line the road with hockey sticks on Saturday before Hickey, 23, of Pembroke, and Birolini, 23, of Hanson, are laid to rest.

“We are all broken.” Pembroke, Salem State, and hockey communities coming together to support the families of Joey Birolini and Billy Hickey. The 23 year olds were killed in a car crash last week. Their funerals will be held together this morning. pic.twitter.com/H4INxN85Ll — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) April 24, 2021

Officers responding to several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of 104 Elm St. around 1 a.m. on April 17 transported them both to South Shore Hospital, where they later died.

Family friends said Birolini and Hickey had been best friends since kindergarten, playing hockey throughout school before graduating in 2016.

