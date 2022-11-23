HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man.

65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.

Bradley’s family said he was engaged to a woman he had been with for 12 years. On their fundraising page, they described him as a loving partner, and said his fiancée “was the center of his world.” The two had been living together with Bradley’s partner’s daughter, as well as two children in the family “who Kev adored.”

At least 19 others were injured in the crash. Most of the victims were taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, with eight still being treated there. A few other injured victims were taken to a Boston hospital.

The driver of the SUV is now behind bars on charges including Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide. His attorneys said his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he tried to stop it but could not.

Anyone who would like to donate to support Bradley’s family can do so online at their gofundme page.

