BOSTON (WHDH) - An Air Force staff sergeant fatally shot in an apparent hate crime in Winthrop was laid to rest Tuesday.

Family and friends gathered at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston to honor the life of Ramona Cooper, 60.

Nathan Allen, 28, shot and killed Cooper as well as retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, after stealing a box truck and crashing it into a building on June 26, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Allen was killed by police moments later.

Cooper’s ex-husband, Gary Cooper, Sr., said that he appreciated all the community support as his family deals with this difficult time.

“It was a little emotional. It was a little emotional. Words can’t, you know, we can’t put into words how tough it was for our family,” he said. “The community and all the support we had around here has been amazing, simply amazing.”

The DA’s office is investigating the killings as a hate crime.

