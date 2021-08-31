BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones said a final farewell to Dorchester hockey star Jimmy Hayes, who died last week.

A funeral Mass took place Monday at St. Ann’s Church on Neponset Avenue.

Kids who play for the youth hockey club that Hayes played on growing up came out to give the local hero a touching tribute.

They lined the street leading up to the church with their jerseys on and sticks in the air.

They also gave stick taps as the funeral procession rolled past.

Hayes won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL.

The 31-year-old died unexpectedly at his home in Milton on Aug. 23.

He leaves behind a wife and two young sons.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)