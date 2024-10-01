METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones said their final farewells to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.

Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects during a funeral Monday afternoon at St. Monica’s Parish.

Methuen City Hall was closed to honor Perry.

Perry was a lifelong resident of the city.

Officials say he fought many health battles over the last several years after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

He died last month at the age of 65.

