Loved ones say final farewells to Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter at funeral in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Loved ones gathered in Centerville on Monday to say their final farewells to Robert F. Kennedy’s 22-year-old granddaughter who died last week.

Police escorted Kennedy family members to Our Lady of Victory Church just before 11 a.m. for Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s funeral service.

Family, friends and classmates packed into the church to pay their respects.

Funeral programs listed 50 family members as either ushers, pallbearers or honorary pallbearers.

Hill’s uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Tim Shriver were picked to read eulogies.

Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said she died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Hill, the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill, was set to graduate from Boston College next year with a degree in communication.

Kennedy family arrives at Our Lady of Victory in buses, with police escort. 22 year old Saoirse Kennedy Hill died last Thursday, found unresponsive in her grandmother Ethel’s Hyannis Port home. pic.twitter.com/38qW2ZRQJR — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) August 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)