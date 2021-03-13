Loved ones throw celebratory parade for Lynn WWII vet who is turning 95

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Cars lined up through the streets of Lynn on Saturday to help a World War II veteran celebrate his 95 birthday.

Milton Steller’s family and friends all gathered for the special celebration, driving by with horns honking to honor Steller and his service.

“We’re here to celebrate his contribution to his country and his service,” his grandaughter Corrine Steller said.

Mayor Thomas McGee even stopped by to present him with a special certificate to recognize his birthday.

“They really surprised me,” Steller said.

He enlisted in the Merchant Marines in 1945 and served as chief engineer for the Alamo Victory Ship which brought supplies to Japan.

In 1948 he enlisted in the Coast Guard.

Now, more than 70 years later, his family said it is important to celebrate these milestones. Even during these tough times.

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate his 95th birthday, even though it cant be in a restaurant or outside,” his son Stewart Steller said.

Milton said he is just grateful to spend the day surrounded by those he loves.

“I’m very lucky to live this long and have a very healthy life,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)