Loved ones throw parade for 100-year-old Topsfield woman

TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 100-year-old woman in Topsfield celebrated her birthday on Friday with a parade from loved ones.

Janet Brown was joined by family and friends outside of her house for a surprise parade as cars drove by in celebration of her milestone.

Brown also took a ride around the block in a red cherry convertible that day.

“I feel fine, and I’m just as surprised as everyone that I’m 100,” Brown said. “If this is what 100 is like, I recommend it for everybody.”

