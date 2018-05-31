AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will hold a final farewell for one of the Stoughton High School teens killed in a tragic crash earlier this month.

A funeral for Nicholas Joyce will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. at Grace Church in Avon. A private burial will follow.

Joyce and three other Stoughton High School students were killed on May 19 when police say the car they were riding in slammed into a tree in East Bridgewater. The driver of the car survived the crash.

Joyce’s father, Richard Joyce Jr., told 7News that he is struggling to cope with the loss of his youngest son.

“I feel the pain, it’s unbelievable. It still doesn’t seem real,” he said.

Joyce’s father added that he feels overwhelmed by the all the support from everyone in town.

