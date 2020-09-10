WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will be able to pay their final respects to a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died from injuries he suffered after getting hit by a vehicle on a highway in Billerica in 2018.

Veteran trooper Thomas Devlin passed away on Sept. 3 at the age of 58, after undergoing many surgeries on his leg, back, and head, the law enforcement agency said in a Facebook post.

A wake will be held Thursday at the Nicols Funeral Home on Middlesex Avenue in Wilmington from 4 to 8 p.m. Law enforcement members will perform a walk-by beforehand at 3 p.m.

A Celebration of Life is slated to take place Friday at noon on the softball field behind Wilmington High School on Church Street. The celebration will be led by Pastor Paul Friesens of Home Improvement Ministries in Bedford.

The state police Air Wing will perform a flyover of the field after the conclusion of the service, weather permitting.

A burial service will follow at Wildwood Cemetery.

Devlin was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 3 on July 26, 2018 when a vehicle traveling south entered the breakdown lane and crashed into him, according to police.

He had been on the force since 1985 and served at the Concord Barracks for most of his career.

Devlin is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Matthew and Paul and daughters Rachel and Hannah.

