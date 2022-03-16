WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are set to pay their respects to a Cohassett police officer who passed away after suffering from a heart attack last Friday.

A wake for Officer Mark Jenkins, who is also a Coast Guard veteran, is set to take place at the McDonald / Keohane Funeral Home on Main Street in Weymouth on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

A law enforcement walk-through will happen a half hour before the wake.

Jenkins’ funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Parish in Liberty Street in Braintree.

A burial will follow with full Coast Guard honors at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Central Street in Rockland.

Jenkins collapsed while with coworkers late Friday afternoon, according to Cohassett Police Chief William Quigley.

CPR and life-saving measures were performed on Jenkins but were unsuccessful, Quigley said.

