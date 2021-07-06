BOSTON (WHDH) - An Air Force staff sergeant fatally shot in an apparent hate crime in Winthrop is set to be laid to rest.

Family and friends are slated to gather at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday to honor the life of Ramona Cooper, 60.

Committal services will be private.

Nathan Allen, 28, shot and killed Cooper as well as retired state trooper David L. Green, 58, after stealing a box truck and crashing it into a building on June 26, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Allen was killed by police moments later.

The DA’s office is investigating the killings as a hate crime.

