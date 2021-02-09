MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are set to say their final farewells to a Boston firefighter who died last month.

A funeral service for Michael Ricci has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Christine Parish Church in Marshfield.

Firefighters from Boston and around the state paid their respects at Ricci’s wake Monday.

Ricci was a 23-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department who served as an aide to the district chief.

His wife, Christine Ricci, has been ordered held without bail on a murder charge in connection with his death.

