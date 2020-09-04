BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Calling hours have been scheduled for a Fort Hood Soldier who was found dead after disappearing for several days in Texas.

Loved ones will be able to say their final farewells to Sgt. Elder Neves Fernandes, 23, of Brockton, at Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Belmont Street in Brockton from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.

A funeral mass will take place at St. Edith Stein Parish on East Main Street in Brockton at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with a burial to follow in Melrose Cemetery in Brockton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Sgt. Elder Fernandes Scholarship Fund, Harborone#1101476636 C/O Cape Verdean Association of Brockton, 525 North Montello St., Brockton, MA 02301.

The body of Fernandes returned to Massachusetts Tuesday night after he was found dead on Aug. 25 more than 20 miles from the Fort Hood Army base in Texas.

He had previously been reported missing by Killeen and U.S. Army police on Aug. 19 after last being seen on Aug. 17.

Fernandes had reported that he was sexually assaulted by a superior and was subsequently transferred to another unit.

His family and local lawmakers are calling for a congressional investigation.

