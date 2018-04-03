Loved ones to say final farewells to Marine recruit Joey Brancato

WINTRHOP, MA (WHDH) - Family and friends are preparing to say a final goodbye to Marine recruit Joey Brancato Tuesday evening.

A driver discovered Brancato’s body in the brush along Interstate 95 in Canton last Wednesday after Brancato went missing in November.

This marked a heartbreaking end after his loved ones held out hope for four months, praying he was still alive.

“I’m never gonna be the same. I lost my son. And I shouldn’t have lost my son. I loved him so much, I loved him,” cried Brancato’s mother Kim Brancato. “I still had a little bit of hope that Joey would walk through the doors.”

Loved ones will gather in Winthrop, where he grew up, for his funeral service. Visiting hours begin at 4 p.m. followed by the funeral at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Brancato’s family says he had always wanted to be a Marine.

“His big thing is he wanted to be a Marine, that was his big thing and I guess he’s a Marine up in the skies now,” said Brancato’s grandmother Midge Lebaron.

Before he disappeared, Brancato was living in Roslindale with a Marine recruiter named Frank Lipka.

Prosecutors said in court that Lipka is a “person of interest” in Brancato’s death, after being arrested for an unrelated crime.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)