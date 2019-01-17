TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will say their final farewells to a retired Townsend police sergeant and his wife who were killed after state police say a wrong-way driver triggered a three-car crash in New Hampshire last week.

Calling hours to honor John and Heidi Johnson will take place Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, located at 250 Main St. in Townsend, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday at St. John’s Church, located at 1 School St. in Townsend, at 11 a.m., followed by a burial in Hillside Cemetery.

John Johnson, 58, was driving on Route 101 westbound in Epping, N.H. on Jan. 10 just before midnight with his wife Heidi, 57, when an operator driving the wrong way collided into their car, state police said.

Two other people, including the alleged wrong-way driver, were injured.

