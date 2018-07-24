Loved ones to say final farewells to Topsfield native and ‘Wicked Tuna’ star Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Family members are preparing to say a final farewell to Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Relatives and friends are encouraged to dress “Duffy style” to the 28-year-old’s visitation hours Wednesday at Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton, his obituary reads.

Fudge, who was born in Topsfield, Massachusetts, starred on the National Geographic Channel show “Wicked Tuna” as the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel.

He grew up in Greenland, New Hampshire and graduated from Portsmouth High School. Along with fishing, he enjoyed hockey, lacrosse, skiing, snowboarding and surfing.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge Memorial Fund, which was established to help environment preservation. Those can be sent to TD Bank, 46 Lafayette Road, North Hampton, N.H., 03862.

