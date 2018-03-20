NORTH ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Loved ones will say a final farewell Tuesday to a tow truck operator who was struck and killed in Andover.

The wake for Daniel Cody is happening in the afternoon in North Andover. His funeral is set to take place Wednesday.

Police said Cody was towing a vehicle from a crash on Interstate 495 southbound last week when a woman struck and killed him with her car.

Investigators said the driver – Sheena Dion – was drunk at the time. She is facing several charges, including motor vehicle homicide.

