BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are set to say their final farewell to a Cohassett police officer who passed away after suffering from a heart attack last Friday.

A funeral for Officer Mark Jenkins, who is also a Coast Guard veteran, is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Parish in Liberty Street in Braintree.

A burial will follow with full Coast Guard honors at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Central Street in Rockland.

Jenkins collapsed while with coworkers late Friday afternoon, according to Cohassett Police Chief William Quigley.

CPR and life-saving measures were performed on Jenkins but were unsuccessful, Quigley said.

