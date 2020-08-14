Loved ones: Young mother among 2 found dead in submerged car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Heartbroken loved ones of a 21-year-old mother who was among the two people pulled dead from a submerged vehicle in Boston on Friday say they are searching for answers.

Loved ones identified the woman pulled from a white Ford Escape at the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal as Tatianna Morales, who had been reported missing several days earlier. The other victim was a man who was known to her, they said.

Emergency crews recovered the damaged vehicle from about 40 feet of water and officials say it is possible that it had been there for several days.

Yesion Giron was Morales’s high school sweetheart and is the father of her 1-year-old son. He said things just do not add up.

“It doesn’t make any sense for them to just drive into the water,” he said. “She was not depressed, she was not suicidal, she was very very happy, she used to tell me, ‘Yeison, I’m so happy, I can’t wait to go see you in Texas.’ She was a dancer, she loved to dance.”

Giron and Morales’s other friends told 7NEWS the man found alongside her in the car was her friend.

The male victim could not be extricated from the vehicle while underwater, so divers hooked tow cables to the entire vehicle and a truck winched it out. The male victim was recovered from the vehicle once it was on land, police said.

According to her cousin, Morales sent a Snapchat message on Tuesday at 8 p.m. that showed a photo of the water and then her hand moving briefly in front of the lens.

”It’s just heartbreaking, you just never know who’s who and what the circumstances were that led up to this,” they said.

It’s unclear what led to the vehicle being in the water, though investigators say it must have happened earlier this week.

Giron said their son will turn 2 next week.

“She takes our son everywhere, our son could have been in that car you know, our son could have been in that car, and thank God he was not,” he said.

